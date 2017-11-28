Obituaries: Robert J. Wozniak, Sr.

Robert J. Wozniak Sr. 60 of Terryville passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 25th, 2017.

Robert was born August 7th, 1957 in Krakow, Poland and he moved to the United States in 1961. He proudly earned his bachelor’s degree from Teikyo Post University and worked as a tool maker at Smiths Medical for over 25 years.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending his free time hunting and with his beloved dog, Moochie.

He is survived by his 5 sons and their spouses, Robert and Mary Wozniak, Erik and Jessica Wozniak, David and Stephanie Wozniak, Steven and Julia Wozniak, James and Jodie Wozniak, his brother and wife Jack and Crystal Wozniak, half-sister Barbara Wozniak, nephews, nieces and 4 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Zdzislaw Wozniak and Helena Krafchik Wozniak.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during calling hours from 6pm to 8pm, Thursday November 30th, 2017 at Scott Funeral Home located at 169 Main Street in Terryville.

