Obituaries: Gaynor Lynn Groome

Gaynor Lynn (Gorlich) Groome, 59, of Bristol passed away peacefully on December 23, 2017.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter H. Groome II. She was born in Teaneck, NJ on September 25, 1958, the daughter of the late Weldon and Doris (Anderson) Gorlich.

Gaynor is survived by her daughter Brittany Groome Russo, her husband Anthony, and their daughter Lillian, her siblings Audrey Gorlich and her husband Walter Zemlanicky, Glenn Gorlich and his wife Mary, Wayne Gorlich, and Bernadette Mehnert, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and wonderful friends.

Gaynor felt happiest in her roles as Mom, Gay-Gay, and GiGi, and her baby granddaughter Lilly was the light of her life. She was an avid pet lover, and devoted much love to her dog Stella and her grand-dogs Daisy and Luigi. Gaynor lived a life surrounded by family, friends, and fun, and enjoyed participating in local activities and events, as well as visiting her life-long friends Robin Bado and Andrea Warmbold. She will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in her honor.

Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol, CT is in charge of the arrangements.

