Obituaries: Ricky L. Chase

Ricky L. Chase, 62 of Richmond Maine passed away Sunday December 24,2017. Ricky was born December 14,1955 in Presque Isle, Maine. He was the son of the late Roger C. Chase and Nathalie (Chase) Landry. He was the husband of Debra(Pawlak)Chase. Besides his wife Ricky leaves his daughters, Sherry Pabon and husband Manny of Waterbury Ct. , Nikki Dailey of Brunswick Me. and Francesca Perez of Hawaii. A son, Anthony and wife Morgan of Richmond Me. ; Two Sisters, Cynthia Theriault and husband Jerry of Waynesboro,PA.

Sylvia Oakes and husband Steve of Bristol, Ct. One brother; Gary Chase and wife Maryann of Southington,Ct. Ricky also leaves a Stepfather Roland Landry of Brookton Me. Five grandchildren; Ariel, Anibal,Tyler,

Emerald,Ava and great grandson Blaze. Ricky also leaves several nieces, and nephews. Ricky proudly served in the U.S. Army

Ricky had a Giant heart,loved his family dearly and lived life to the fullest. Honoring Ricky’s wishes there will be no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory can be made to the DAV.