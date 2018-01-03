Obituaries: Vito M. Casarola

Vito M. Casarola, 83, of Bristol, loving husband of Clara (Kronenberg) Casarola for 58 years passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Vito was born on January 21, 1934 in New Britain, son of the late Joseph and Julia (Marchione) Casarola. He attended The American School for the Deaf as a child where he formed many friendships that would last a lifetime. Later in life he became a member and president of the Waterbury Club for the Deaf.

Vito worked for Kaman Aerospace for 38 proud years. In retirement, Vito enjoyed traveling with his wife Clara and spending time with friends, family and grandchildren. He was an avid Red Sox, UCONN Husky and New York Giants fan. He especially enjoyed working in and around the yard and watching Sci-fi movies. His hard work ethic and devotion to his family was a model for everyone. His warm smile will be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his wife, Vito is survived by his son Joseph Casarola and his wife Heidi of Bristol; daughters Carol LeMere and her husband Robert of Terryville, Ann McConnell and her husband David of Bristol; grandchildren Mitchell and Noah LeMere, Breanna and Joshua McConnell, and Jonathan and Samuel Casarola; sister Angelina Nadeau of Bristol; sisters-in-law- Helen Lutheran of Stratford, Elizabeth Uliano of Cheshire and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by 5 brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville from 12PM until 2PM followed by a 2PM funeral home service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Vito’s memory may be made to The American Heart Association, http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Vito’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com