Obituaries: Patricia Ann Cole

Patricia Ann (Cook) (Hale) Cole, 98, of Gulfport, FL, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stephen M. Hale and Kenneth D. Cole.

Patricia was born in Jamaica Plains, MA on December 30, 1919, daughter of the late Henry and Delia (Daicy) Cook. She had been a foot press operator for Bussmann Mfg. Co., and was a founding member of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol and in Gulfport, FL was a member of the Senior Center and knitting group. She had enjoyed camping with family in Salem, CT as well as many days at the beach. A very active 90 year old, Patricia enjoyed her trips to the Connecticut casinos and especially winning at them.

She leaves her children, Edward S. Hale of Bristol, Joyce Olsaver of Vernon and Patricia Flynn and her husband Joseph of Southington; sister Kay O’Neill of Weymouth, MA; grandchildren Brenda O’Reilly and her partner Shawn Graf, Donna Olsaver and Adam Kublius, Karen Montalvo and her husband Edwin, Michael Flynn and his wife Ann, Patrick Flynn and his wife Linda, Edward S. Hale, Jr.; 9 great grandchildren Ryan and Vanessa Montalvo, Jacob, Gabriella, John, Michelle, Danielle and Jenna Flynn and Matthew O’Reilly and 3 great great grandchildren Austin, Jack and Zayden O’Reilly; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, 1 brother and 5 sisters, she is predeceased by her grandson John Olsaver, III and son-in-law Jack Olsaver.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until 12:00 noon when a service will be held. Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjudes.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Patricia’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.