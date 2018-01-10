Senior Volunteer Tax Relief Program returns

Bristol will offer the Senior Volunteer Tax Relief Program once again this year.

A resolution was passed at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting making it official.

The purpose of the program is to provide a tax credit of $300 to a person or household that meets the following criteria:

Eligibility Requirements:

Bristol Resident 65 years of age or older

Own real property as a principle residence

Have an annual income not to exceed $45,000/single, or $50,000/couple

Must volunteer a minimum of 50 hours at a non-profit agency between July 1, 2017 and

June 30, 2018.

An information packet can be obtained at the Bristol Senior Center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by going to the city’s website at www.bristolct.gov and clicking on the Senior Center.

For more information, call the Bristol Senior Center at (860)584-7895.