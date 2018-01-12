Obituaries: Dominique Grenier

Dominique Grenier, 78, of Terryville, beloved husband of Gisele (Lachance) Grenier, passed away on Monday (January 8, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Dominique was born in St. Leon, Val-Racine, Quebec, Canada on March 21, 1939 and was a son of the late Albert and Yvonne (Turcotte) Grenier. He left Quebec in 1966 to find better economic opportunities. Formerly of Bristol, he worked at Wallace Barnes and Theis Precision Steel for many years. In addition to his loving wife, Dominique leaves two brothers: Maurice and Oliva Grenier; sister-in-law: Diane Grenier; niece, Marise, nephew, Daniel, and great-niece, Arielle. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Jacques Grenier. A private memorial and burial service will be held in Quebec at the convenience of the family in June. There are no calling hours. Gisele is very grateful to Dr. Whaley and Dr. Licata for caring so much for him. A special thank you to his friends Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Solange Vaillancourt who helped him a lot. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Dominique’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

