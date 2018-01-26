Obituaries: Evelyn M. Lilja

Evelyn M. Lilja, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 25, 2018 at The Pines of Bristol. Evelyn was born on September 1, 1919 in Bristol, CT a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Gelbar. She was the widow of Louis H. Lilja and previously worked for Associated Spring and Stanley Industrial Components. She is survived by her son James Lilja of Bristol; her grandchildren, Tina Louise Lilja of Prospect and Todd Lilja of Bristol; her grandchildren, Brianna and Erika Podhorski and Alexander Lilja; her brother Donald Gelbar of Bristol; her sisters Bernice Roy of Vero Beach, FL and Barbara Kurowski of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol, CT, 06010. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo; please visit Evelyn’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

