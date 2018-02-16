Obituary: Barbara (Wallace) Jagielski, 88

Barbara (Wallace) Jagielski, 88, of Southington and formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, February 2, 2018. She was the wife of the late Joseph Jagielski who passed in 2003. Barbara was born on August 24, 1929 in Waterbury, CT, a daughter of the late Leo T. Wallace and Marguerite (Smith) Wallace.

Barbara was raised during the Great Depression yet was quick to point out “…I was not alone in this,” when discussion of hardship came up. In her youth she became a good swimmer and ice skater after living for a time near Hitchcock Lake. She attended Waterbury Catholic High School and enjoyed immensely the 50th anniversary class reunion in 1997, along with her good friend Rosemarie Pernal. She began her working life in the offices of Dr. Finn, then on to American Brass Company. After marrying in 1949 and establishing her family, Barbara joined the staff in the pharmacy at Bristol Hospital, where she worked for 20 years.

In retirement, her historical piece about a young sea captain’s wife was published in “Sea Classics” magazine. Many of her community-themed anecdotes were also published in The Hartford Courant’s “Our Town” feature. Barbara was classy, a sharp dresser with an eye for design which was reflected in her home. She was quiet and petite, yet a strong matriarch, patient and generous to a fault. Barbara endeavored to make the world a better place.

Barbara leaves her daughters, Margaret Gonzales, Lee and Vittie Peterson, Judy Jagielski, and Gail and Mark Wakelin; son, John Jagielski; grandchildren Robert Jagielski (Roxanne), Louisa Gonzales, Reggie Gonzales, Carissa Pomerleau (Kevin), Joseph Peterson, Owen Wakelin and Emma Wakelin; great grandchildren Alexus Gonzales and Reggie Gonzales, Jr., Marc Pomerleau and Mason Pomerleau. Besides her husband, Barbara was predeceased by her sons Raymond, and James Jagielski and by her brother Leo Wallace.

She was a member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville, where services were held February 8, 2018.