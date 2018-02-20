Obituaries: Thomas J. DeForge

Thomas J. DeForge, 74, of Burlington, beloved husband of Gloria (Vaillancourt) DeForge, died on Sunday (February 18, 2018). Tom was born in Montgomery, Alabama on November 22, 1943 and was a son of the late Maurice and Harriett (Fleming) DeForge. He came to Bristol as a boy and went to Bristol schools, graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 1961. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the United States Navy. He ended up furthering his education with a degree in marketing from Tunxis Community College. He enjoyed a 37-year career with Pratt and Whitney before retiring in 2001. Tom enjoyed golf and was a long-time golfer with the pipe dreamers at Pine Valley Golf Club. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and boating. He was a member of the American Legion and a parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Collinsville In addition to his wife of 52 years, Tom is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: James T. and Claudine DeForge of Burlington, and Daniel A. and Cristina DeForge of Durham, NC; a brother: Donald DeForge of Bristol; two sisters: Nancy Shomo of Rhinebeck, NY, and Dianne Gronlund of Lake Placid, NY; his five adored grandchildren: Sterling Holt, Cristina DeForge, Wyatt Brown, Cullen and Everett DeForge; a great-granddaughter: Riley Holt; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by an infant son, Joseph DeForge and his step-mother: Mary DeForge. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (February 22, 2018) at 9:45 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Patrick Church, 7 Burlington Ave., Collinsville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513, or to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 72 East Concord St. K-503, Boston, MA 02118. Please visit Tom’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

