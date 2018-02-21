Obituaries: Mary G. Toth

Mary G. Toth, 90, of Burlington, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, February 21, 2018. She was the wife of Stephen M. Toth for 62 years.

Mary was born in Graham Station, WV on January 29, 1928, daughter of the late Ottmer and Lillie (Hart) Grimm. Many years ago she had been a secretary for the editor of “My Weekly Reader.” Mary enjoyed the Tuesday morning bowling league at Spare Time Bristol and being with friends at Heartworks Cardiac Rehab at Bristol Hospital.

Besides her husband, Mary leaves her children, Cynthia Toth of Bristol, Michael Toth and his wife Janice of Dunstable, MA; sister, Linda Foreman of Sheffield Lake, OH; grandchildren Michelle Deegan and her husband Brian of Somerville, MA and Evan Toth of Boulder, CO; great grandchildren Connor and Emilia Deegan and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Grimm.

Family and friends are invited to O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol on Monday, February 26, 2018 for calling hours beginning at 9:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by committal and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary’s tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com