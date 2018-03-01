Hearings held on possible ordinances, including makeup of BDA

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Ordinance Committee met and held two public hearings on the proposed updates to the Code of Ordinances.

Resident Andrew Howe read a letter on behalf of the chair of the Board of Finance, Cheryl Thibeault, pertaining to the proposed change of language regarding the partisan representation on the Bristol Development Authority Board.

The current language of the ordinance, Section 18-189, says no more than six members of the BDA can be of the same political party, and that the mayor and city council person who are members of the BDA cannot be of the same political party, unless the entire council are of the same political party.

The proposed change, put forth by Councilor Dave Preleski, reads “one member of the city council from each electoral district shall serve as members of the Bristol Development Authority. At least one city council member shall not be from the same political party as the mayor unless all the city council members are affiliated with the same political party.”

Thibeault, unable to attend the meeting, wrote that she was unable to find the proposed changes to the ordinance.

She wrote, “Since 1877 Connecticut law has included concepts that requires minority political parties. The purpose was that it puts a watchdog member of the minority party on boards and commissions, which tends to keep the majority party from operating with excessive freedom… It is the council’s intent to increase the overall number of authority members by electing councilors to the authority, whereas five out of six members are from the same party. Will the Ordinance committee and council need to reconsider in the event that next election again completely changes the complexity of party representation. It almost seems like we want to add more members to ensure a winning vote, versus convincing those already serving when a project is the right thing to do.”

Currently the BDA has nine members. Councilor Josh Medeiros said that if the proposed language is adopted, and the BDA expands to include eleven members, there would still be no more than six members from the same party.

Councilor Preleski said there is an emphasis on the BDA and its mission, and repeatedly said that his intentions are not politically based.

“The language before you [committee members] is designed, really, to take the politics out of it completely,” said Preleski. “But, keep in the minority representation, so it’s a one sentence partisan representation.”

Preleski explained the current language allows the mayor to appoint one council member to the committee to represent the council, and the member must be of the opposing party.

“It was my intent to offer language which was to emphasis the BDA Board by making representation throughout the city, so that each council district has representation,” said Preleski. “I’ll be honest, I ran a presentation to the BDA Board, and there are concerns that, one, we’re trying to be a little bit too political. I assured them that was the farthest thing from my mind; there’s no political motivation or intentions.”

Citizen Mary Rydingsward said, “if there’s going to be four city council members on the BDA instead of just two, and then it goes back to the city council to vote on anyway, it sounds like we’re changing the function of what the BDA did.”

Rydingsward also said she believes that adding more responsibilities to the “already taxed” members of the council by adding them to the “already powerful BDA” “doesn’t seem like the right fit.”

The other public hearing, on proposed changes to the property tax waiver, had no public participation.