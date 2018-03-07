Obituaries: Marilyn Dailey

Marilyn (Grindle) Dailey, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 4, at the Countryside Manor Nursing Home in Bristol, CT. She was the daughter of the late Catherine (Szpak) Grindle and the late Ray Grindle and was a former resident of Terryville. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 45 years, Alfred W. Dailey. She is survived by her sister Arlene Grindle of Plymouth, her daughter Deborah Dailey of Wolcott, VT, her son John and his wife Irene of Terryville, her son Mark and his wife Holly of Harwinton, her daughter Lynne Davis and her husband Jim of Torrington, her daughter Jennifer Stafford and her husband Scott of Bristol, her sister-in-law Mary Ann Dudley and her husband Jack of Murrells Inlet, SC, her brother-in-law Thomas Dailey of Thomaston, as well as eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a longtime communicant at St. Thomas RC Church in Thomaston.

Mom loved her gardens and enjoyed sitting on the porch and feeding several friendly chipmunks that would climb into her lap and eat directly out of her hand. Throughout her life, she owned numerous cats, including multiple rescues over the years. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. For several years in her later life, she volunteered at the Plymouth Center School, reading to elementary school children. Prior to Dad’s passing, he and Mom enjoyed frequent vacations on Cape Cod as well as several cruises to Bermuda.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 A.M. on Monday, March 19, at St. Thomas Church, followed by burial at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mom’s name to the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, NY. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

