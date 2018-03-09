Obituaries: Edmond Joseph Labouliere

Edmond Joseph Labouliere, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday (March 7, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Edmond was born on August 8, 1951 in Bristol and was a son of the late Ludger and Estelle (Camere) Labouliere.

Edmond loved animals, particularly cats, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Edmund is survived his two brothers and three sisters-in-law: Dennis and Carol of New Milford, John and Jacquelyn of Terryville, Ellen of Bristol; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Diane and Viril Cormier of Terryville, Marie and Randy Boyne of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Edmond was predeceased by his two brothers: Paul and Richard Labouliere; and his nephew: Joshua Labouliere.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday (March 17, 2018) at Central Baptist Church, 1505 West Street, Southington, at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation (A.R.F.), 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Edmond’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com