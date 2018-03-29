Obituaries: Anna C. Foote

Anna C. Foote 101, of Terryville, passed away on March 27th at home. She was the widow of George H. Foote. Born on June 9th, 1916 in Burlington, she was the daughter of John and Katherine (Kobza) Romaniec; moving to Terryville after her marriage in 1937. She worked variously at the Andrew Terry Company, the E. Ingraham Company, and Superior Electric Corp. She was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church for over sixty years; actively helping out at the Church Fair and making baked goods for the many church events.

She is survived by her daughter Christine Assard and her husband Gerald, and her son Richard and his wife Gail. She had six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren

and many nieces and nephews. She leaves one half-sister, Veronica Tarca of Simsbury.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and by her step-mother Karoline (Czechia) Romaniec, and by step-brothers Andrew, Joseph and Paul Kobza; step-sister Katherine (Kobza) Viseskis and step-brothers

Martin, Adolph and Edward Bierut, and step-sisters Anastachia Joska and Florence Levandowski. Also, half-brothers John and Carl Romaniec and step-sister Karoline Kubasek.

Anna will be missed by her home-health aides Irma Aliaj, Yazmin Aponte, Sonia Sanchez and Yanedit Dejesus. The family wishes to thank all of them as well as the staff at Ingraham Manor. She will also be greatly missed by the women of the Terryville Congregational Church with whom she worked for so many years. We have gratefully appreciated Rev. Zack Mabe’s love and care for Mom right up until her last hours.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Donations in her name may be made to the Terryville Congregational Church or the Terryville Fire Department.

