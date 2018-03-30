Armed with cash, ‘Mob’ supports local businesses

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

On Sunday, March 18, a cash mob was held to support Dynamite Deals, a grocery store at 15 Memorial Boulevard.

David Haberfeld has been a Bristol resident for the past 11 years. He is the owner and head admininistrator of the popular Facebook community, Bristol Talks, and Haberfeld decided to bring back the concept of the “cash mob” to Bristol.

A cash mob, inspired by flash mobs, is when a group of people assemble at a local business to support both the local business, and the overall community. During a specified time, people are asked to come and show their support by spending a minimum amount. The suggested amount is $10.

“A cash mob is someone making an organized effort to get a lot of people into a single business, to give one business a good day,” said Haberfeld.

Haberfeld said the desire to bring back the cash mob stemmed from a Bristol Talks post, where one citizen expressed concerns that the grocery store may be closing.

“Someone posted that Dynamite Deals was closing,” explained Haberfeld. “And what that was, was they were closed for inventory for like, half a day. Someone mistakenly said they were closed, and so we were going back and forth and it came out that they were struggling, that they are struggling, I had suggested ‘How come we don’t do a cash mob?’”

In honor of the cash mob, Dynamite Deals had some special deals: Easter flowers could have been purchased for $7.95, cantaloupe was on sale for 99 cents, three ears of corn could have been purchased for $1, five pounds of potatoes for $1.99, and pork chops were on sale for $1.99 per pound.

In the future, Haberfeld hopes to organize more cash mobs by holding polls through Bristol Talks and allowing members to vote on and suggest which business should be next. You must be a member of Bristol Talks in order to vote.