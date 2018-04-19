Obituaries: Jane V. Kasper

Jane V. Kasper passed away on April 16, 2018 at Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, MA. She was residing at the Halcyon House in Methuen, MA. She was 94.

Jane was born on December 27, 1923 in Pequabuck, CT. She was one of six children of Lucien Valentine and Anna (nee Olie) Valentine. She lived most of her adult life in Terryville, CT until 2014 when she relocated to her son’s home in Massachusetts. She attended Terryville High School. Afterwards, she worked at New Departure in Bristol.

Jane married Joseph R. Kasper on May 21, 1949 and enjoyed a loving marriage until Joe’s passing in 1976. She worked for many years in the Guidance Department at Harry S. Fisher School until her retirement. For years she served as a poll worker on Election Day. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Terryville and was actively involved in many parish functions and organizations. She loved to bake and was an avid Red Sox and UConn women’s basketball fan. But her primary passion was caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Joel (June) Kasper of Pelham, NH and Jan (Deborah) Kasper of East Berlin, CT; five grandchildren – Meghan Kasper, Jonathan (Sheri) Kasper, Kaity Kasper, Tyler (Bianca) Matta and Jesse Matta and six great grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family expresses their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Halcyon House for their extraordinary dedication, compassion and care.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to Immaculate Conception Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 to 8PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Halcyon House, 175 Berkeley Street, Methuen, MA 01844 are requested. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com