Obituaries: Ralph L. Mitchell

Ralph L. Mitchell, 81, of Bristol, former Terryville resident husband of the late Beverly (Olmstead) Mitchell passed away Thursday April 19, 2018 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol.

Ralph was born December 10, 1936 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Murch) Mitchell. He was a member of the U.S. National Guard. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a crane operator for Eastern Steel, Terryville. Ralph was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church, the American Legion Plymouth Post #20, and Eagles Club of Fair Haven, VT.

He is survived by his son, Kurt Larsen of FL, his daughters, Terri Johnson of Bristol and Janet Albert of FL; his brothers, Al of FL, Tom of Burlington, Ray of Glastonbury and Don of Avon; his longtime companion, Carol Parenti of Bristol; his grandchildren Kristopher, Bryan, Scott, Kristie, Mitchell, Kendra, and Corey; his great grandchildren, Tyler and Alexis. He is predeceased by his sons, Jeffrey and Michael Mitchell; his sisters, Doris and Gert and brother Butch.

Graveside services in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

