Obituaries: Jan P. Walden

Jan P. Walden, 68, of Thomaston, former Terryville resident, husband of the late Mary (Pirog) Walden passed away Tuesday April 24, 2018 at home.

Jan was born Jan 1, 1950 in Bristol, Ct., son of the late Kaye and Elizabeth (Roskosky) Walden.

He was a U.S. Airforce veteran of the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Plymouth School System and had worked at O.Z. Gedney for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Forestville Post #209 and the Terryville Fish and Game Club.

He is survived by his sons, Josh and his wife, Sarah Walden of Meriden and Christian Walden of Enfield; his brother, James Walden and his wife Cathy of Bristol and his grandchild, Reilley Walden.

A memorial service will be held 2PM on Saturday May 5, 2018 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 12PM until the service.