Bicycle Safety Fair planned for May 12

It is bicycle riding season and the Children’s Department at the Bristol Public Library (co-sponsored by the Bristol Elks) is offering a Safety Fair on Saturday, May 12 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All children receive a free bicycle helmet (first come, first served). All helmets are donated and fitted by the Bristol Elks. Helmets for small babies are also available. It is never too soon to get your child used to wearing a safety helmet on his/her head. During the Safety Fair, two bicycles, donated by Bikers’ Edge, and three infant/ child car seats(donated by the Bristol Elks) will be raffled off. Safety crafts and other fun activities will be available. Children may bring their bikes to ride! Good idea to practice bike riding wearing a properly fitted helmet.

If your child already owns a bike helmet and you would like the Bristol Elks to make sure that it fits your child’s head properly, bring it to the library on Saturday, May 12.