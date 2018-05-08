Obituaries: Henry Peter Marchesi

Henry Peter Marchesi, 86, a lifelong resident of Bristol, passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 12, 1932, son of the late Pietro and Giuseppina Marchesi of Civo, Italy.

Henry served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a life-long member of the Italian Social Club, Westerly (RI) Yacht Club, and the Elks. He was a building contractor of his own company, H.M. & Sons Builders and loved working in his garden.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Marchesi (Bristol), his 6 children: Leslie Marchesi-Hughes (New Britain), Rick Marchesi (Westerly, RI), Gary Marchesi and his wife Amelia (Meriden), Peter Marchesi (Dennisport, MA), Karen Pizzitola and her husband Don (Ellington), and David Johnson and his wife Judy (Mountain Top, PA), his 6 grandchildren: Laura Pizzitola, Michael Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Nicholas Marchesi, Zachary Hughes, and Alyssa Hughes, and his 5 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Gloria Gesner.

The family would like to thank the Pines of Bristol for their loving care and support during this time.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol, CT. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 11, 2018 at 10am directly at First Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 77 Franklin Sq. New Britain, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or First Lutheran Church of the Reformation.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Henry’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.