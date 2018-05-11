Obituaries: Raymond Lauzon

Raymond Lauzon, 90, beloved husband of Doreen (Aubin) Lauzon, died on Thursday (May 10, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Raymond was born in Swanton, Vermont on May 23, 1927 and was a son of the late Joseph and Albina (Gratton) Lauzon.

Raymond is a parishioner of St. Ann Church, where he got married to the love of his life, Doreen, in 1958. He was a proud member of the League of the Sacred Heart and worked for Superior Electric Company for 49 years before retiring. He enjoyed watching Yankees and UCONN games, fishing, vacationing at Lake Champlain in Vermont and spending time at the cottage the Lebanon.

In addition to his wife of 60 years, Raymond is also survived by his two sons: Robert Lauzon and his long-time partner, Tony Nguyen of Massachusetts, Jeff Lauzon and his wife Robyn of Bristol; three daughters: Diane Zalewski and her husband Ed of Texas, Kathy Lauzon of Terryville, Susan Lauzon and her long-time partner, Corey Johnson of Florida; one brother: Joseph “Albert” Lauzon and wife Barbara of Manchester; four grandchildren: E.J. Zalewski and his wife Jayne of Texas, Jessica Zalewski of Texas, Sierra Lauzon of Bristol, Alex Lauzon of Bristol, Rosie of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother: Paul Lauzon; and six sisters: Margaret Paris, Rita Lauzon, Agnes Kirby, Stella Beaugard, Gemma Summers and Delores Saunders.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers that helped Raymond in this difficult time. They would like to thank Amy, Allen and Yessie at Always Best Care and Roxanne at Bristol Home Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (May 14, 2018) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (May 14, 2018) between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Southington, CT 06489.

Please visit Raymond’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.