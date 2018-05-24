Obituaries: Armande Zobbi

Armande M. (Pelletier) Zobbi, 81, of Bristol, beloved wife of Caesar J. Zobbi, died on Tuesday (May 22, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Armande was born in Fort Kent, ME on March 12, 1937 and was one of 10 children of the late Hector and Gertrude (Landry) Pelletier. Raised in Fort Kent, she has resided in Bristol for the past 62 years and was a longtime employee of Four Slide Spring Manufacturing before retiring. She was a longtime member of the Bristol Polish Club where she ran the bingo for over 60 years. Faith and family were her priorities in life and she never missed a family function. In addition to her husband of 54 years, Armande is survived by a devoted daughter, Maria Zobbi of Bristol; three brothers: Rosaire and Herman Pelletier of Bristol, and Reynold Pelletier of Fort Kent, ME; and 28 nieces, nephews and their spouses along with 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the best grandma to grand kitties: Buster and Goober. She was predeceased by six siblings: Lucien Pelletier, Lucienne “Lucy” McCarthy, Theresa Ouellette, Jean Martin, Loretta Cahill, and Bruno “Joe” Pelletier. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (May 30, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011. Please visit Armande’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

