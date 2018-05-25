Forestville Memorial Day parade Sunday, Bristol Monday

The annual Bristol parade will begin at 9 a.m. on North Main Street Memorial Day, May 28. It wll be followed by a ceremony on the south side, or memorial side, of Memorial Boulevard. At this ceremony, names of veterans who have passed away in the last year will be read.

There is a change in the Forestville Memorial Day parade. Instead of Monday, which has been the traditional day for the event, the parade will be held Sunday, May 27 at 2 p.m. (Rain date is Monday at 2 p.m.) Roads will close at the center of the village at 12:30 p.m. and Washington Street at 1 p.m.