St. Paul girls tennis reach NVL semis

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Naugatuck Valley League girls tennis tournament commenced on Monday, May 14 but the program from St. Paul Catholic had to wait until Tuesday to get its first round match in.

Ranked third in NVL fray, the Falcons eventually made it to the semifinal round before falling to Sacred Heart.

Round one saw the Falcons defeat No. 6 Watertown by a 5-2 final.

In No. 1 singles action, the Falcons’ Victoria Kilbourne had a clean sweep over Elizabeth Rinaldi, 8-0.

St. Paul Catholic’s Katie Pauloz lost a hard fought 8-6 decision to Julia D’Occhio but the third and fourth singles players from Bristol were winners.

Ximena Varela-Marin (No. 3 singles) turned away Sarah Copriano 8-4 while Carina Fiscella beat Charena Manalo, 8-3, in the final singles spot of the outing.

The No. 2 doubles Falcons tandem of Lizzie Etter and Grace Carabetta won 8-4 over Abigail Holly and Morgan Holly while the combination of Tessa Rogers and Alexis Carabetta turned away the Indians Morgan Bennett and Chloe Venok by a 9-8 final in No. 3 doubles as St. Paul Catholic took two of the three matches in doubles play.

And in semifinal round action on Thursday, May 17 from Fulton Park in Waterbury, the Falcons fell 5-2 to Sacred Heart – ending its run in the semifinal round.

St. Paul Catholic saw its two top players ring up wins as Kilbourne and Pouloz were victorious against the Hearts.

In the number one singles spot, Kilbourne defeated Colleen Flanagan by an 8-3 final while No. 2 Pouloz held off Nellie Drewry, 8-6.

The Hearts won the two final singles matches and then swept in doubles.

Ava Longo defeated St. Paul Catholic’s Ximena Varela-Marin 8-4 while Scared Heart’s Siobhan Gilmore was an 8-1 winner over Carina Fiscella.

But even though the Hearts won every doubles encounter, all three matches were not runaways.

The top doubles team of Alexa Gallino and Nhi Nguyen beat the Falcons’ Orenda Huang and Caroline Badel, 8-4, while in the number two spot, the Hearts Katie Uszakiewicz and Katie Brown were 8-5 victors over Lizzie Etter and Grace Carabetta.

And then in No. 3 doubles, the Sacred Hearts combination of Hannah Dombroski and Najma Braddock just beat Alexis Carabetta and Tessa Rogus by an 8-6 final.

Naugatuck Valley League 2018 Girls Tennis Tournament

First Round

No. 1 Naugatuck beat No. 8 Seymour 6-1

No. 2 Sacred Heart easily got by No. 7 Holy Cross 6-1.

No. 3 St. Paul Catholic was a 5-2 winner over No. 6 Watertown

No. 4 Woodland took a decision over No. 5 Wolcott

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Naugatuck won over Wolcott, 5-2

No. 2 Sacred Heart defeated St. Paul Catholic, 5-2

Finals

The match between No. 1 Naugatuck versus No. 2 Sacred Heart was postponed to this week due to Naugatuck’s prom.