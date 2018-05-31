Obituaries: Charles Allen Brewer Jr.

Charles Allen Brewer Jr., 71, passed away May 26, 2018.

He was born February 26, 1947 to the late Charles & Nora (Rogers) Brewer. Charles was married to Barbara (Cote) Brewer for 44 years who predeceased him in 2015.

Charles enjoyed photography, traveling, gambling and ham radio KA1MJX. He worked as a truck driver for New Penn for most of his working years and was a Teamster.

Charles is survived by his brother, John and sisters, Barbara & Kate; his two sons, Charles and Casey and their wives Lorrie and Marie as well as five grandsons, Charlie, Sam, Gregory, Matthew and Eric.

A graveside ceremony will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com