Obituaries: Anthony Joseph Cusano

Anthony “Bootsy” Joseph Cusano, 76, of Bristol passed away on May 28, 2018 with his family by his side, he was born in Bristol on November 9, 1941 to the late Anthony F. and Marie (DeMars) Cusano, he is survived by his long time partner Roberta Bixby, his sons Anthony Cusano Jr. (Theresa), Michael Cusano (Valerie), his grandchildren Michael Cusano Jr and Brooke Cusano, his brother John Roby Cusano ,he was predeceased by his brother David Cusano. A celebration to honor Bootsy will be held June 16th at Nuchies restaurant in Forestville at 1pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

