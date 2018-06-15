Obituaries: Dr. Bernard Spear

Dr. Bernard Spear, 94, of Bristol, widower of Harriett (Jacobs) Spear, died on Wednesday (June 13, 2018) in Bristol after a short illness. Born in Chicago on November 19, 1923 to the late David and Lena (Janoff) Spear, he spent his childhood in New Haven and most of his adult life in Bristol. Dr. Spear served in the United States Army in France during WWII. He was a graduate of Long Island University and the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He loved his work as a Podiatrist in Bristol where he practiced for 45 years. He was an active member of Beth Israel Synagogue in Bristol and served as president. Dr. Spear had a life-long love of music. Born into a very musical family, he was an accomplished trumpet player, playing with many bands and orchestras. A dedicated husband, he was married to the love of his life Harriett for 71 years before her death in February. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather and is survived by two sons: Richard Spear and his wife Jill and Dr. Stephen Spear; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Margaret and Jonah and great-granddaughter Ruby. He was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Spear. His funeral service will be held on Sunday (June 17, 2018) at 10 am at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Congregation B’Nai Jacob Memorial Park in New Haven. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045, or to Bristol Hospital, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Dr. Spear’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

