Obituaries: Mary P. Leete Presti

Mary P. Leete Presti, 95, left this world on Sunday July 29, 2018 at the Bristol Hospital. She was born on March 23, 1923 in Meriden, CT to the late James and Angelina Canestra Pellicano. She now joins her eight siblings in heaven who predeceased her, Catherine Russo, Samuel Pellicano, Carmela Luca, Frank Pellicano, Helen Prigitano, Leonard Pellicano, Gloria Veneziano, Assunta Macalusco and by Mary’s companion of three decades, Mario Fabrizio. Mary was employed at New Departure-Hyatt Bearings and retired in 1987 after thirty years with the company, having worked at both Meriden and Bristol plants. She enjoyed card games and made many trips to the casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and both casinos here in Connecticut. She also loved old TV shows such as Gunsmoke and her favorite, The Golden Girls. But her favorite pastime was being able to yell “BINGO” at various local halls. She leaves to honor her memory, her beloved son William C. Leete and his wife Audrey of Prospect, CT and Sunrise, FL. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren: Jeffrey W. Leete and his fiancée, Lisa Fuller, Bolton, VT; Kimberly A. Staples, Charlestown, N.H.: Karen A. Hunt, Naugatuck, CT; and Robert J. Hosier and his wife Karen of Sunrise, FL. The following great grandchildren will also fondly remember her: Rachel N. Leete, Vergennes, VT; Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples, Odenton, MD; Abby R. Hunt, Naugatuck, CT; and Mackenzie R. & Madison R. Hosier, Sunrise, FL. She is also survived by sixteen nieces and nephew, fifteen grandnieces and nephew, and many great grand and great-great grand nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Joy Boudreau of Bristol for her compassionate care of Mary for the past three years. She was an angel who helped Mary both physically and spiritually. The Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is in charge of all arrangements. Calling hours at the funeral home will be on Thursday, August 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home before 10:00 services on Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bristol. Burial to be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Broad St. Meriden, following the church service. At Mary’s request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org. Please visit Mary’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

