Obituaries: Deborah Jean Fawcett

Deborah Jean (Rickis) Fawcett left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, August

4, 2018 and is now by the side of her husband Thomas, who passed May 3,

Deborah was born July 16, 1957 to Janice (Rickis) Karlonas of Bristol and the

late Albert S. Rickis. She is survived by her children, Jason Fawcett, Jerrie Lynn

Fawcett of FL, Terri Fawcett of Bristol, Tina Fawcett of PA; grandson and love

of her life, Nolan Fawcett of Bristol; siblings Cynthia Rickis of Pearl MS,

Antoinette Hetherman of Wethersfield, Matthew Rickis of Hurtsboro, AL and

many cousins and other members of the Fawcett family. These last 2 years she has

been a beloved, adoring, and devoted grandmother to her precious Nolan, who

loved and adored her. Deborah attended schools in Bristol, graduating from

Bristol Eastern High School class of 1975. She danced beautifully as part of

Bristol Ballet Co., and also performed a ballet and dance during the Mum

Festival at Minor Farm in Bristol. She loved her New Balance sneakers, and

loved to run or walk for miles.

Deb had a great sense of humor. She was skilled in all aspects of knitting and

crocheting after originally learning the craft from her grandmothers. She also

loved reading, and going to rock concerts with her late husband Tom; enjoyed

working at and was a valued employee of The Centennial Inn Hotel for many

years. Deb was loved very much and will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace.

A graveside service was held on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St.

Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. To leave an online condolence,

share a memory or a photo, please visit Deb’s tribute page at www.OBrien-

FuneralHome.com.