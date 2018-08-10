Fire report for Aug. 10

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following calls:

July 27

197 Jerome Ave., false alarm or false call, other.

570 Stafford Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

169 Pilgrim Rd., passenger vehicle fire.

July 28

28 Fairlawn St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

West Street and School Street, passenger vehicle fire.

472 West St., assist police or other governmental agency.

747 Pine St., lock-out.

632 King St., dispatched and cancelled enroute.

23 Mount Pleasant St, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

99 Farmington Ave., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

664 Pine St., lock-out.

July 29

171 Diane Lane, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

65 Sherbrooke St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

75 Gaylord St., unauthorized burning.

22 East Main St., road freight or transport vehicle fire.

25 Gridley St., cooking fire, confined to containter.

152 Greene St., unauthorized burning.

105 West St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Melrose Street and Earl Street, unauthorized burning.

July 30

Rockwell Park, outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

138 West St., assist police or other governmental agency.

July 31

41 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Vance Road and Jerome Avenue, good intent call, other.

Willis Street and South Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

South Street and East Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Aug. 1

551 Peacedale St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

76 Lynn Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

36 Wooding St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

140 Garfield Rd., power line down.

108 Pleasant View Ave., unauthorized burning.

87 Queen St., power line down.

Aug. 2

63 Bel Air Dr., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

41 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

218 West St., good intent call, other.

Union Street and South St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

222 Main St., smoke or odor removal.

Barnes Highway and Central Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

774 Farmington Ave., motor accident with injuries.

40 Matthews St., lock-out.

Aug. 3

254 Queen St., system malfunction, other.

59 North Main St.

94 Melrose St., service call, other.

267 Main St.