Obituaries: George Garber

George Garber, 93, of Terryville passed away Tuesday August 21, 2018 at Countryside Manor, Bristol.

George was born January 27, 1925 in Terryville, CT, son of the late Konradt and Mary (Mazak) Garber. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving as an Air Corp Navigator in the South Pacific. Prior to his retirement in 1987 he was a senior design engineer for CRITIKON, Inc. of Southington. He was a parishioner of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Terryville.

He is survived by one niece and several nephews.

A Divine Liturgy will be held Saturday at St. Michael Church, Terryville at 10:45AM. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30AM.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville or Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 191 Main St., Terryville 06786.