Obituaries: Karen Susan Prosser

Karen Susan “Sue” Prosser, 57, of Bristol, died on Monday (September
10, 2018) at her home. Sue was born on May 9, 1961 in New Britain and
was a daughter of the late Melburn E. Prosser, Sr. and Louise (Brooks)
Prosser. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol Central
High School and worked as a teacher’s aide. She leaves a son: Jason
Prosser and wife, Brenna of Bristol; a daughter: Ashley Prosser and wife,
Kristi of Bristol; a brother: Joseph Prosser of Torrington; two sisters:
Diana Prosser of Terryville, and Christina Barata of Vermont; six beloved
grandchildren: Anthony, Elliot, Samantha, Jackson, Lucas, and Eleanor;
and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother:
Melburn E. Prosser, Jr.. Funeral and burial in Peacedale Cemetery will be
private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35