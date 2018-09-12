Fundraiser for K9 units

The Bristol Police Department and Bell City CrossFit have teamed up for Saturday, Sept. 29, and to raise funds for two K-9 units to the Bristol PD.

In a press release from Bell City CrossFit, 461 Broad St., citizens are asked to “come out and test your fitness while supporting a great cause.”

For $130, a two person, same-sex team can compete and raise money to be donated to “Operation Opioid,” a charitable organization created to raise $50,000 for two K-9 units.

The entrance fee includes the price of t-shirts and the team donation.

To sign up as a competitor or a volunteer, visit, www.conquestevents.net/events/k-9-pursuit/register.

For more information, you can contact Bell City CrossFit by calling (860)314-2699.