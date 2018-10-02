Obituaries: Eleanor Block

Eleanor “Ellie” Block, 87, widow of William Block, Jr., of Bristol, passed away on Friday September 28, 2018. She was born on July 23, 1931 the daughter of the late Philip and Martha (Kamens) Weber.

Ellie is survived by her two sons, William Block, III and Kenneth Block, and daughter, Audrey Boname, her five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Philip, Robert and Hebert Weber and her sister Shirley Thomas.

Ellie lived a life full of adventure and love. She and her husband spent many years aboard their sailboat the Mercy Mercy sailing out of Mystic, where they shared passion for the ocean and exploration of the outdoors. But beyond all other things, Ellie had a deep love for her family, spending time with her grandchildren Emily, Laura, Holly, Julia and Caitlin, sharing her passions of the outdoors, theater, the ocean and the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence River. She was an accomplished businesswoman who spent over 30 years working for the Weathervane, ending her career as an executive with the retail company.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 11 AM at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010.

