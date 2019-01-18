Obituary: Barbara O. (Westberry) Morin, 87

Barbara O. (Westberry) Morin, 87, of Bristol, widow of Harold E. Morin, died on Tuesday (January 15, 2019) at home. Barbara was born in South Portland, Maine on September 26, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Alex and Etta (Trees) Westberry.

Raised in South Portland, ME, she graduated from high school and went to work for First National grocery store. She and her husband moved to Bristol in 1958 where she continued to work for First National until retiring. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards as well as trips to the casino to play bingo and slots.

Barbara is survived by her children: Susan Robinson and husband, Paul, and Joseph Morin and wife, Margaret, all of Bristol; a sister: Joyce Jipson and husband, David, of Auburn, ME; three grandchildren: Jeremy, Tina, and Correana Morin; four great-grandchildren: Jeremy Jr., Brianna, Jayce, and Jaden; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her four brothers: Robert, Richard, Allen, and Donald Westberry.

At her request, no services are planned. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1052.

Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com