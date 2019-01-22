Obituaries: Lionel A. Charest

Lionel A. Charest, 82, of Bristol, husband of Doris (Ruel) Charest, died on Saturday (January 19, 2019) at Ingraham Manor. Lionel was born in Canada on April 7, 1936 and was a son of the late Lucien and Annette (Robillard) Charest.

Lionel served honorably in the U.S. Marines during the Korean war.

In addition to his wife, Lionel is survived by his three children, Bruce Charest and his wife Theresa, Chrissy Bishop and her husband Jim, Debra Ortiz and her husband Rafael, sixteen grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Lionel will be at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ingraham Manor Nursing home, 400 N. Main Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

