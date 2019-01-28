Bristol Boys and Girls Club to host collegiate boxing event

The Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center has teamed up with the University Boxing Team to host the 2019 National Collegiate Boxing Association Eastern National qualifier.

The event will take place at the Club, 255 West St., and will be held over three days: Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17. Matches will begin at 5 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, and at 11 a.m., on Sunday, March 17.

“This is the final step for collegiate boxers to earn the right to represent their respective university while trying to earn the title of National Champion,” according to a press release from the Boys and Girls Club.

For the first time in the 43 year history of the National Collegiate Boxing Association, the event will be held in Connecticut, according to the press release.

“The four year old UConn Boxing Team has become one of the hottest sports on campus,” according to the release. “With a team membership of just shy of 60 female and male boxers, the accolades have already started.”

According to the release, since 2015 the team has captured a New England Golden Gloves champion, eight national qualifiers, two bronze medalists, and two all Americans.

Boxers from across New England will be staying at the Homewood Suites Hotel of Southington, the official host hotel of the tournament.

Single day tickets will be available at the door, and will cost $7 for students and $10 adults. A combo pass for Friday and Saturday will be available to students for $10. Entrance is free to all active USA Boxing Members.