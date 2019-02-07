Obituary: Josephine (Grabowski) Delekta, 94

Josephine (Grabowski) Delekta, 94, of Terryville, widow of William J. Delekta passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.

Josephine was born November 4, 1924 in West Rutland, VT, daughter of the late Casmir and Stella (Tyminski) Grabowski. She was hard working and always there to help others. Josephine will be remembered for her generosity and sense of humor.

Josephine was the mother of Lorraine (Salvatore) Santopietro and Mary (Lou) Fusco. She leaves four grandsons, Paul (Sheila) Santopietro, Dennis (Simona) Santopietro, Bill Fusco, Bob (Sara Kerr) Fusco and three greatgrandchildren, Alissa, Ashley and Raymond Santopietro. In addition, she is survived by sisters, Helen and Theresa Grabowski and a brother, Henry (Dolores) Grabowski along with many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St. Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com