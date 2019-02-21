Obituary: Nellie J. (Scalora) Langer, 91

Nellie J. (Scalora) Langer, 91, of Terryville, widow of Joseph C. Langer passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Nellie was born October 9, 1927 daughter of the late Paul and Lucille (Bongiorno) Scalora.

She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville.

She is survived by her sons, John B Langer and his wife Cathy of Bantam, Francis P. Langer and his partner Savannah Morris of Terryville, James K. Langer of Terryville, Joseph K. Langer of Terryville, Paul R. Langer of Terryville; her daughters, Alice Langer of Bristol, Patrice Benoit and her husband Eric Cook of Terryville, Mary Lucille Blake of Plymouth, Cynthia Pons and her husband Matthew of Plymouth and Nellie Jo LaPonte and her husband Brian of Bristol; her grandchildren, Michael Langer, Ashley Langer, Brittany Benoit, Michael Dolphin, Crystal Carson, Amber Beecher, Joseph Pons, Jamie-Marie, Joseph and Clay Langer and Chantel Raymond; several great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Burial in the spring will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 8PM.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com