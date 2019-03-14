WWII veteran receives honor

On Saturday at the Bristol Public Library, veteran Tony Sileo received the Order of Saint Maurice award from the National Infantry Association. Sileo, who is a member of the association, is a World War II veteran who with the 10th Mountain Division. The Order of Saint Maurice was established in 1996 in the pattern of the Cavalry & Armor Association’s Order of St. George Medallion. It is named after Saint Maurice, the leader of the Roman Theban Legion in the 3rd century. Above, Sileo signs his name on a helmet that will be displayed with Korean War and the Vietnam War memorabilia and traveling wall at the library.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI