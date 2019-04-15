Register now for Day of Caring

The United Way of West Central Connecticut will hold its 28th annual Day of Caring on Friday, May 17. The rain date is Monday, May 20.

The Day of Caring is an annual event that the United Way sponsors. On the day, people will olunteer at nonprofit organizations throughout the community.

If an individual or company would like to participate, sign up no later than Thursday, April 18. Project assignments and confirmations will be sent out by Friday, May 10.

For more information about Day of Caring 28, contact Donna Osuch by phone, (860) 582-9559 ext. 401, or by email, dosuch@uwwestcentralct.org.