Chamber awards dinner June 5; latest recipients announced

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce 130 Annual Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. The program will begin at 6:45 p.m.

“We are excited to honor all of these deserving business and individuals who work so hard throughout the year to support the Bristol community and the chamber,” said Cindy Bombard in a news release. “They are what makes Bristol All Heart.”

The Outstanding Community Service Award will be presented to the Bristol Housing Authority. The Main Street Community Foundation will receive Special Recognition. Volunteer of the Year Award will go to Wanita Parent. The Spirit of Bristol Award will be presented to the Quota Club. The Distinguished Business of the Year Award will be presented to Thomaston Savings Bank. Kurt Barwis, CEO and president of Bristol Hospital, will be receiving the E. Bartlett Barnes Distinguished Service Award. And for the first time, the Outstanding Youth Community Service Award will go to the Bristol Central High School InterAct Club.

Sponsors for this year’s event include ESPN, Thomaston Savings Bank, Webster Bank, Barnes Group, Bristol Hospital, D’Amato Construction, People’s United Bank, the Bristol Development Authority, Covanta, The Ultimate Companies, and ConnectiCare.

Tickets are now available, and cost $70 per person. Online registration can be found at www.centralctchambers.org.

For information, contact the chamber by phone, (860) 584-4718, or by email, info@centralctchambers.org.