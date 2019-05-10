Pay property taxes or face liens, says city

City of Bristol Tax Collector Ann Bednaz announced that in accordance with Connecticut State Statute, Sec. 12-173, liens will be placed on all outstanding real estate taxes. These liens will be placed on the City of Bristol Land Records as of June 1, 2019.

Residents unsure of their real estate taxes can check their outstanding balance and make a payment, by visiting: www.bristolct.gov, under Citizen Help Center, Pay Online Tax Payments.

All payments must be made in person, online or by United States Postal Service mail, postmarked no later than May 31. If your real estate taxes are included in your escrow payment, contact your mortgage company immediately.

When liens are placed on a property, it prevents properties from being transferred, sold, etc… Taxes also must be paid in full before building permits may be issued.

The Tax Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for those citizens who wish to make a payment in person.