Track: Central topples Maloney, 83-63

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central girls track team continued to take care of business this past week and on Tuesday, May 7, the program was able to topple Maloney by an 83-63 score from Central in Bristol.

The victory pushed the program’s record to 4-1 overall as the Rams won 10 events over the Spartans.

Central took two of the three relay events as the home squad won the 4×400 and 4×800 races.

In the 4×400 event, the combination of Salvatrice Bosco, Sofia Veronesi, Emma Stone, and Gabriella Calfe won in 4:25.9 while the grouping of Natalia Popielarz, Salvatrice Bosco, Alexa Furniss, and Marisa Heller were winners in the 4×800 with a finish of 10:44.9.

Also on the track, Adalia Malick captured the 400 meters in 1:02.58, Popielarz was the victor in the 800 in 2:41.88 and then in the 3200, it was Alex Sirko seizing the event in 13:23.

In the 100 hurdles, Camille Attle was the winner in 19.01 seconds and then in the field, more than a few locals competitors earned first place nods.

Kaiya Alexander took the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 1.5 inches; Abigail Calfe won the long jump (16 feet, five inches); while Camile Attle captured the pole vault event with a successful make of 6’ 6”.

Abigail Calfe won the triple jump (33 feet, 1.5 inches) as the Rams were quite successful in the field.

For Maloney, Shailiyah Ritchens won the 100 and 200 meter events; while Morgan Kicklighter took the 1600.

In the field, Maloney’s Shanice Smith was first place in the discus; Anne Bekasi took the high jump; and Anesa Brown earned the victory in the 300 hurdles.

