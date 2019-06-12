Bristol high schools make some waves at state open

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW BRITAIN – Bristol Central’s contingent of athletes made a great showing at the CIAC boys and girls track and field State Open event from Willow Brook Park in New Britain on Monday, June 3.

Central placed 43rd overall with four points but it was the individual efforts that the Rams made throughout the day which clearly stood out.

And that started with Jose Ramirez as he was one of the top finishers in the 800 meters.

Ramirez ended the race in 1:56.86 – good for sixth place – and allowed the speedster to continue on into the postseason.

That time allowed the junior to advance to the New England Championships in Saco, Maine on June 8.

And Ramirez also helped Central make a top-10 finish in the 4×800 meter relay event.

The grouping of Devin Flores, Pacifico Flores, Ramirez and Austin Freve finished the race in 8:03.00 which was good for eighth place.

Also for the Rams, Jose Navedo finished 17th overall in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.94 seconds in the preliminary portion of the event.

Hunter Peterson competed in both the high and long jump events that day.

In the long jump, Peterson finished the competition with a successful make of 20 feet, 8.25 inches for 12th place overall.

Jakob Salinas was engrossed in the javelin event and made an outstanding throw of 162’ 2” to finish in ninth place – nearly scoring a point for his team.

“Hickeymania” was on the state scene as well, competing in the triple jump. Galen Hickey ended up making a successful leap of 40 feet, 10.5 inches for 20th place overall.

The Bristol Central girls squad had four athletes at the event – making up the program’s excellent 4×400 relay team.

The combination of Adalia Malick, Salvatrice Bosco, Sofia Veronesi and Emma Stone placed 19th overall with a finish of 4:14.35.

And for the Bristol Eastern boys, three representatives were in New Britain that day.

Jacob Woznicki took the 300 meter hurdle event with zest, placing 16th overall in 42.27 seconds.

And rounding out the Lancers’ contingent, Kyle Rivera and Zach Martin represented their squad in the pole vault.

The duo both cleared 12 feet, six inches – tying for 17th place as Eastern had a good day as well.

