Obituary: Catherine (Smith) Reid Murphey, 97

Catherine (Smith) Reid Murphey, 97, of Chestertown, MD died on Friday May 24, 2019 in Chestertown, MD. An independent spirit and zest for life marked her almost 98 years of life. Cathy was born in 1921 in New Britain, CT, to Ethel and Robert Smith. She had a brother, Robert Smith, Jr. Cathy grew up in the shadow of the Great Depression. In 1943, while a senior at Skidmore College, she married John Harrison Reid, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. After the war, he attended law school and built a law practice. During their 54 years of marriage, they raised three children in West Hartford, CT, traveled the world, and shared their love for family, education, and sports. John passed away in 1996. When Cathy was 80, she married James (Hap) Murphey in 2001, and cherished 12 adventurous years with him in Indiana, Rhode Island, and California. She moved to Heron Point in Chestertown, MD, in 2014. Cathy loved everything about the Rhode Island seashore, where she enjoyed a family home on the ocean in Quonochontaug. She reveled in seashells, clam chowder, blueberry muffins, fresh lobster, and lightning storms. Golf, tennis, and skiing were favorite lifetime athletic pursuits. Cathy had a keen sense for fashion that never faded. While bravely battling dementia, she maintained a loving and optimistic attitude and always found a smile for everyone. She is treasured by her three children and their spouses: John Reid (Meg), Leslie Reid Price (Andy), and Sarah Chisholm (Alex); and nine grandchildren: Harrison Reid (Jennifer), Spencer Reid (Kim), Thomas Reid (Vanesa), John Reid IV (Meredith), Catherine Reid (Fran), Allison Price (Jonathan), Matthew Price (Suzanne), Grace Chisholm (Cory), and Holly Carter (D.J.), and her 11 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Yale University, with “Geriatrics Dementia Research” in the memo or in cover letter and sent to Yale School of Medicine, Development Office, C/O Erin Shreve, New Haven CT 06510. Please visit Catherine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

