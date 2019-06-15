Obituaries: Jean Mack

Jean (Hargrove) Mack, 72, of Bristol, wife of Ozell Mack passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born January 17, 1947 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Adolf Eugene Hargrove and Myrtis (Brown) Hargrove Payne. She was employed at the former New Departure-Hyatt Co., Div. of General Motors for 23 years, then she worked for the Dept. of Developmental Services, State of CT for 11 years before her retirement. Jean was a 1966 graduate of BEHS. She was an active member of Redeemer’s AME Zion Church Plainville. Besides her husband, Jean leaves a daughter and son-in-law Michele and Jim McGinley of Bristol, one sister, Cynthia Ann Hawk of New Britain, one grandson, Evan J. McGinley of Bristol and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by a son Cory O. Mack, a brother Leon “Nathan” Villard, and a sister Verniece Bonnie Colquit. Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am in Redeemer’s AME Zion Church, 110 Whiting St., Plainville. A calling hour will be held one hour before the service from 10 to 11am. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Arrangements are under the direction of the DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Jean’s family invites you to place a condolence message in Jean’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

