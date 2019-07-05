Obituary: Ruth Ann Griffin, 82

Ruth Ann Griffin, 82, of Bristol, Connecticut passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness with cancer. She was born on June 3, 1937 in Bethlehem, NH, the daughter of the late Hermon Thomas and Ruth (Carter) Griffin. She grew up in Monroe, New Hampshire, and graduated from McIndoes Academy in Vermont. She later moved to Bristol where she has since resided. She retired from Superior Electric, but remained active and continued to work for Richard Chevrolet in Cheshire, CT until just prior to her death. She is survived by her brother Francis Griffin and his wife Elizabeth of Westborough, MA; her nephew Carter Griffin of Westborough, her niece Julie Griffin-Sylvester of Pascoag, RI and her extended family, Maureen and Ed Lundberg of Bristol. She was predeceased by siblings Persis Tiffany, Herman Eldred Griffin, Carlisle (Mike) Griffin and Nellie Colletto, her special friend. There are no calling hours and funeral services will be private in the North Monroe, NH cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center, 41 Brewster Rd., Bristol, CT 06010.

