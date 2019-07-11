Obituary: Steven Ouellette, 41

Steven Ouellette, 41, of Bristol, CT passed away suddenly on Friday, July 5, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on February 18, 1978 in New Britain and was the son of Patricia Ouellette of Bristol.

Steve was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School and received his Bachelors degree in business from Post University. He was employed by Ensign Bickford in Simsbury for over 18 years, and was most recently employed by Rowley Spring, Bristol. Steve enjoyed the camaraderie of sports in his youth, pitching for his baseball team and playing lineman for the Bristol Eastern football team. Steve earned the nickname “MEATBALL” which he treasured and carried with him wherever he went. He enjoyed helping other people: Steve had been a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept. where he attained the rank of LT; he was a State of CT fire instructor and a member of the dive team; many of those relationships were cherished by him, especially that of his “brother” Lance. Steve had also been an EMT with Bristol Hospital EMS for 18 years. Steve had a passion for golf and had been a member of the Ensign Bickford golf league.

In addition to his Mother, Steve leaves behind several aunts and uncles: Roger of Plainville, Nancy of Texas, Lee of Massachusetts, Lisa of California, Clayton of Bristol and Anne of Florida; and several cousins: Amy of Montreal, Nicholas of Canton, Amy of New York, and Austin of Canaan. Steven is predeceased by his aunt: Bernadette Houle.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday. July 13, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home between the hours of 9 AM and 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steven’s memory to Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, 719 George Washington Tpke, Burlington, CT 06013.

